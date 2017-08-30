Legal advocacy groups band together to ask B.C. for widespread justice reform

VANCOUVER — A coalition of legal advocacy groups in British Columbia is calling for sweeping reforms to the province's justice system as the provincial New Democrats prepare for their first legislative session as government in 16 years.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association, PIVOT Legal, West Coast LEAF and the Community Legal Assistance Society are petitioning the new government with 10 recommendations, the most important being to restore public funding for legal aid.

The organizations are also asking the B.C. government to abolish solitary confinement, to better protect tenants by amending the Residential Tenancy Act and to direct police to stop arresting harm-reduction workers or people in possession of small amounts of drugs.

Josh Paterson, head of the civil liberties group, says he was heartened after meeting to discuss the groups' recommendations with Attorney General David Eby, himself a former executive director of the BCCLA.

Neither Eby nor the solicitor general were immediately available for comment.