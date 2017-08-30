North Van RCMP identify four suspects in egging that left boy with serious eye injury

RCMP are recommending charges of assault against four North Vancouver teenagers for an egging incident that left a 13-year-old boy with a serious eye injury.

On Aug. 21, the victim was walking home along Highland Boulevard near Canyon Heights Elementary when a black Honda CRV drove past him. As it passed, an egg was thrown from the passenger side of the car, stinking the boy in the right eye.

The boy fell to the ground in pain and was helped by an unknown Good Samaritan. The 13-year-old walked a short distance home and was taken to hospital. He is recovering and it is expected that his eye will make a full recovery.

On Wednesday, police said they have found the vehicle and identified four suspects (three 18-year-olds and one 17-year-old) all of whom reside in North Vancouver. RCMP said the suspects are co-operating and that investigators will be suggesting a charge of assault causing bodily harm to Crown counsel.