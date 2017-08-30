Police ID victim in Surrey shooting death
Pardeep Singh, 22, of Surrey died of gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in a driveway in Surrey.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Homicide investigators have publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death in the driveway of a Surrey home Tuesday evening.
Pardeep Singh was found mortally injured seated in the driver’s side of a vehicle parked at a home in the 6300 block of 166th Street at 8:45 p.m. He died at the scene.
Singh was associated with gangs and investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, according to a statement Wednesday morning. Police are still trying to determine the motive.
“Investigators are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a light-coloured minivan that fled the area after the shooting occurred,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, spokesperson for the integrated homicide investigation team.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.