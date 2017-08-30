Police ID victim in Surrey shooting death

Homicide investigators have publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death in the driveway of a Surrey home Tuesday evening.

Pardeep Singh was found mortally injured seated in the driver’s side of a vehicle parked at a home in the 6300 block of 166th Street at 8:45 p.m. He died at the scene.

Singh was associated with gangs and investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack, according to a statement Wednesday morning. Police are still trying to determine the motive.

“Investigators are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a light-coloured minivan that fled the area after the shooting occurred,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, spokesperson for the integrated homicide investigation team.