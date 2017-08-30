Roger William, chief in Tsilhqot'in win, charged with sexual interference of minor

A British Columbia special prosecutor has approved charges of sexual interference of a person under 16 against a B.C. First Nation chief synonymous with one of the greatest Indigenous title court victories in Canadian history.

Chief Roger William, who leads the Xeni Gwet'in First Nation — one of six members of the Tsilhqot'in National Government (TNG) — was scheduled to appear in the Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday on one count.

The B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS), which is tasked with approving criminal charges filed in the province, revealed a Vancouver lawyer had been appointed a special prosecutor for an alleged May 12 Williams Lake incident, which has not yet been tested in court.

Special prosecutors are rare, and usually only appointed in sensitive cases, often involving political officials.

"The appointment of a Special Prosecutor is intended to avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice," the service explained in a statement.

That appointment, Brock Martland, approved one charge after his appointment Monday, nearly 16 weeks after the alleged incident — with no previous mention of the investigation or charges having been recommended.

"Announcement of the appointment of the Special Prosecutor was initially postponed," the service said, "pending completion of the investigation and approval of charges.