Solitary confinement necessary in some cases, federal government argues at trial

VANCOUVER — A lawyer for the Canadian government says solitary confinement is a necessary tool to ensure the safety and security of inmates, staff and the institution.

Mitchell Taylor is delivering closing arguments in a constitutional challenge of indefinite segregation filed by the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association and the John Howard Society of Canada.

Taylor says that isolating a prisoner is necessary at times, including when the inmate poses a threat to others.

He says the current law limits the practice to some cases, only when there is no reasonable alternative and for the shortest amount of time.

Taylor says if Justice Peter Leask finds problems with the law, he should not strike it down, but rather identify the issues and allow Parliament to address them.