Vancouver's Thingery lending libraries multiply

Bike pumps and golf clubs, a jigsaw and hammer…

Inflatable float chairs for dog days of summer…

Tents, tarps and coolers for comfy camping…

Are these a few of your favourite things?

Thanks to the City of Vancouver, a local lending library of random stuff — aptly named The Thingery — is poised to expand to three locations across the city this fall, allowing members to borrow from a litany of miscellaneous items.

As the project's website states, "You shouldn't have to go far to borrow what you need."

According to founder Chris Diplock — who held pop-up versions of the project in a rental van last summer — the custom-refurbished shipping containers will be planted for two-year trials this November.

"Getting the go-ahead from the city for the project is fantastic," he told Metro in a phone interview. "We're so thrilled to be able to pilot these.

"We stepped up promoting the project after this major development, and we're putting in the orders to source the containers and do the modifications throughout October."

The city approved two-year pilot locations in Hastings-Sunrise (Clinton Park), Grandview-Woodland (Mosaic Creek Park), and Kitsilano's Arbutus Greenway (Delamont Park).

Dalhousie University architecture student and former Vancouver resident Kara Burman designed the refurbished crates to allow dues-paying members to use electronic fobs to open the swinging door, and to help coordinate "grassroots programming" on a notice board.

Last week, Diplock held a series of community meetings in each Thingery neighbourhood; each will operate as its own nonprofit cooperative with a local leadership board.

"We wanted to get each community involved in planning their local site," he explained, "and to help steer the direction of The Thingery."

He's now recruiting neighbourhood volunteers to help "steward" each container, "to have a say about the focus of each."

Local residents can apply to join their Thingery's board by Sept. 15; Diplock said it's a chance to deepen "grassroots programming" already happening in the city, which he said is "what really drives community connectivity."

Some examples of how The Thingery would help such events "take off" might include informal street hockey games using the library's 12 hockey sticks and two nets weekly, or an intro-to-sewing group using The Thingery's three machines in a member's home or a community centre.

"The containers are self-servicing: you walk up fob in much like a Modo (carshare), then access the container and what you need."