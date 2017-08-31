Testing to 'save lives'

Health authorities announced Monday they're expanding free fentanyl testing to six facilities, up from the one trial location since July 2016.

B.C.'s mental health and addictions minister and Vancouver Coastal Health said that the year-old pilot project at Insite's safe injection operation can now also be accessed "at any of Vancouver's four overdose prevention sites" as well as the Powell Street Getaway.

And results of the strip tests will be posted publicly — so other drug users can be informed.

"Empowering people to understand what's in the substances they use can help them make informed decisions about whether or how much they consume," said Judy Darcy, mental health and addictions minister, in a statement.

But VCH acknowledged it believes there is "no end in sight to the overdose crisis."

Since last July, Insite has tested 1,400 drug samples; 80 per cent of them were laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, to blame for most of this year's 760 deaths, including 65 per cent on non-heroin drugs such as MDMA (ecstasy), cocaine and crystal meth.