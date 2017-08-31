Vancouver non-binary advocate applies for passport 'X'

On Thursday, Vancouver filmmaker, writer and non-binary advocate Joshua M. Ferguson eagerly prepared their paperwork and planned a lunchtime trip to the passport office downtown.

It was the first day in Canadian history that they would be allowed to request a passport with an "X" on the application's gender box, instead of female or male.

"I'll see what happens," they told Metro in a phone interview ahead of their appointment (Ferguson uses the non-binary pronoun "they," instead of he or she).

However, the praise that showered federal Liberals last week after they announced the historic "X" gender designation may turn sour over the course of the day.

What appeared to be a groundbreaking recognition for citizens with non-binary gender was put to the test Thursday when Gemma Hickey, a fellow non-binary advocate in Newfoundland and Labrador, was reportedly told that no passport would be issued in that province without providing a non-binary designated birth certificate.

Trouble is, no province has yet issued such a birth certificate to an adult (one British Columbia baby was issued "X" documents at birth this year). Only the Northwest Territories allows a non-binary change to an existing birth certificate.

The federal government was not contacted for this story, but the new rules, announced last Thursday, were one part of a plan to make all government identity documents gender neutral, explained Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen at the time.

"By introducing an 'X' gender designation in our government-issued documents, we are taking an important step towards advancing equality for all Canadians regardless of gender identity or expression," Hussen said in a statement.

Ferguson has been waiting months for Ontario to rule on a previous birth certficate change request, and filed documents last week to request a non-binary designation in B.C.

"After I found out Gemma was turned down because they don't have a birth certificate, I'm concerned that I'll aso be rejected," they said. "That's a serious problem.

"If the federal government is truly committed to recognizing non-binary people, the interim measure should be accessible. If not, last week's announcement just looks like a publicity stunt. It's just another obstacle that prevents us from being recognized."

Nonetheless, at 12:30 p.m. when they hand in their request in Vancouver, Ferguson will learn whether Hickey's birth-certificate requirement is applied in every passport office across the country.