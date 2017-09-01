Three dead in separate Metro Vancouver shootings just 12 hours apart

LANGLEY, B.C. — Police say a man and woman have died in what appears to be a targeted shooting in Langley, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the shootings happened just after 5:30 a.m. in a rural area of Langley about 50 kilometres east of Vancouver.

About 12 hours earlier, a man was shot to death in an attack in Abbotsford that police also described as targeted.

Police have not linked either attack.

There have been three deadly shootings this week in Metro Vancouver after 20-year-old Pardeep Singh was shot in the driveway of his Surrey home on Tuesday.