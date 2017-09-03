Wind, dry conditions fuel fast-moving wildfire near Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — Hundreds of people living in southern British Columbia have been warned they may need to leave at any moment as winds fan a wildfire nearby.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says more than 300 properties have been placed on evacuation alert as fire crews fight flames near Peachland, southwest of Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire sparked Saturday and has since grown to about 10 square kilometres, with strong winds fanning the flames.

The wildfire service notes the area hasn't had significant rainfall in more than two months, and says the fire's rapid spread is due to the dry conditions.

Crews are also fighting a series of fires in southeastern B.C. that have forced hundreds of people from their homes and closed campgrounds over the long weekend.