Bodies of drowned teen boy, young man recovered from popular B.C. lake

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police say two people have drowned at a popular lake east of Vancouver.

RCMP say officers were called Sunday evening for reports of three people in distress at Harrison Lake.

Witnesses pulled one person to safety, but a 16-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were last spotted about 20 metres from the shore.

RCMP say a dive team recovered the males' bodies on Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released.