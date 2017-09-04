Chinatown advocates plan another rally against 105 Keefer application

Chinatown activists are once again calling on all three levels of government to buy the 105 Keefer St. site in order to build more social housing for the community.

Chinatown Concern Group (CCG) are organizing a rally on Tuesday at the Chinese Cultural Centre about Beedie Living’s fifth application for a condo building on the corner of Columbia and Keefer streets.

“It is irresponsible for any developer to build luxury condos in Chinatown when poor and working-class people are in dire need of affordable housing in this neighbourhood,” said King-mong Chan from CCG.

Almost 400 units of market-rate housing were built in Chinatown last year, compared to 11 pension or welfare-rate housing spots, according to activists.

Beedie Living’s fourth application for 105 Keefer St., which asked the city for a rezoning permit, was turned down by city council earlier this year after strong opposition from some members of the commuity. That proposal included 25 units of social housing in a 12-storey tower.

The latest application is only for a nine storey building but makes no mention of social housing.