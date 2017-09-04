Lower Mainland braces for hot weather, smoke – again

It may be September but summer is not over – temperatures are expected to soar above 30 degrees in some parts of the Lower Mainland in the coming days.

Environment Canada has issued a hot weather advisory for the region, where temperatures are forecasted to hit 33 degrees inland on Tuesday. On top of that, residents may have to deal with smoky air for the third time this summer, due to wildfires in B.C.’s Interior and Washington State.

People may experience increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath due to the smoke. Children, seniors, and those with lung or heart conditions are especially at risk.