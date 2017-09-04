New school year start of fixing Vancouver School Board: Minister

Vancouver still has an uphill struggle but British Columbia’s new education minister hopes the new school year marks the start of a turnaround for its school board.

The 2017/18 sees the province scrambling to hire 3,500 new teachers throughout B.C. in order to comply with a B.C. Supreme Court judgment of class size the composition.

In Vancouver, that translates to 280 part and full time teaching jobs.

And while that will address some of the Vancouver School Board’s challenges in providing classroom resources, it only fixes part of the district’s problems.

Years of underfunding, lack of seismic upgrades and dwindling enrollment resulted in a long-standing battle between the VSB and the previous B.C. Liberal government.

That culminated last year in the firing of the entire VSB board when, faced with the prospect of closing schools, it was unable or unwilling to pass a balanced budget.

NDP Education Minister Rob Fleming has called an Oct. 14 byelection to bring back an elected school board and has asked the current appointed trustee, Dianne Turner, to stay on as a special adviser going forward to provide “fiscal stability”.

“Vancouver has concerns that are unique to it,” Fleming acknowledged. “It’s incredibly important, I think, for Vancouver to make decisions for itself and in order to be accountable we need a democratically-elected board. There’s no question about that. I think the combination of having an elected, legitimate school board restored and retaining the expertise of Dianne Turner is something that’s going to help Vancouver with its long-term plan.”

Fleming said the province’s capital plan for schools – which includes seismic upgrades in Vancouver and new schools elsewhere – will be revealed in its budget update later this month.

“Obviously with the age of [VSB’s] building stock and the previous government’s record of years of broken promises on seismic investment, that’s something I’m working with the trustee at VSB on, along with the other school construction that’s needed in the district,” he said.

“I think this is good news what’s going to happen in the coming school year, which we’re going to build on in subsequent years. Having back specialist teachers, for example librarians, as a feature in the school system in Vancouver is something we’ve been hearing from parents and educators about for years.