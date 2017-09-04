Police find potential drug lab
Vancouver police are investigating a Coal Harbour apartment unit
Vancouver police officers and firemen investigated a Coal Harbour apartment Saturday morning after a building employee discovered a potential drug lab.
Officers received the call at around 8 a.m. and wore protective equipment before entering the unit on 1288 West Georgia St. “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a press release.
Traffic on West Georgia was blocked off for a period of time Saturday due to the investigation.
Police have arrested one man associated with the apartment unit for questioning.
There is no risk to the public based on the information collected so far and no one has been injured, said police.