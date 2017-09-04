Police find potential drug lab

Vancouver police officers and firemen investigated a Coal Harbour apartment Saturday morning after a building employee discovered a potential drug lab.

Officers received the call at around 8 a.m. and wore protective equipment before entering the unit on 1288 West Georgia St. “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a press release.

Traffic on West Georgia was blocked off for a period of time Saturday due to the investigation.

Police have arrested one man associated with the apartment unit for questioning.