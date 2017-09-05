B.C.'s Cariboo district says 62 homes have been lost so far to wildfires

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The regional district most devastated by British Columbia's wildfires this season says 62 homes and 140 outbuildings have been destroyed and the count hasn't been completed.

The Cariboo Regional District says in a news release that the tally was done during assessments with the help of volunteer fire departments and search-and-rescue crews.

District chairman Al Richmond says he expresses his sincere regrets to those who have lost homes or other buildings to this season's wildfires.

A provincewide count of buildings lost hasn't been completed, but dozens of homes were destroyed in the neighbouring Thompson-Nicola Regional District and eight homes were destroyed in B.C.'s Lake Country in July.

Normally fire season would be winding down in B.C., but with almost no rainfall in two months the wildfires show no signs of slowing.