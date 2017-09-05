Children should be able to take bus alone: Vancouver dad challenges Ministry

A Vancouver parent is planning to launch a legal challenge after he says a Ministry of Children and Family Development staff person told him his four oldest children cannot take the public bus alone to school.

On his blog, 5 Kids 1 Condo, Adrian Crook says he has been teaching his four kids, aged seven, eight, nine, and eleven, to ride the bus by themselves to their elementary school, 45 minutes away, for the past two years. But after someone tipped the Ministry of Children and Family Development off about the practise, Crook says they launched a “weeks-long” investigation.

He says the caseworker ruled that the children could not be left unsupervised until next year, when the eldest could be deemed responsible for his siblings.

Crook disagrered and started a gofundme to help with his planned legal challenge.

“Our family’s freedom of mobility has been dramatically restricted for little reason beyond the complaint of an anonymous person,” he wrote on his blog.

“The freedoms my kids enjoyed for years were removed. Even simple trips like several kids crossing the street to the corner store, or walking to school on their own when they’re at their mom’s place were ruled out – effectively made illegal to our children, but not to every other (as yet unreported) family.”

Crook acknowledges the Ministry was in a tough spot once someone complained.

“It became clear that once this issue had been reported to the Ministry, they had no choice but to fall back on whatever tangentially related case law could be found, despite there being no issues with the kids taking the bus for two years.”

The Ministry did not confirm the details of Crook’s blog but sent Metro this statement:

“Everyone has a duty to report a situation in which a child may be at risk. In assessing the nature of that risk, social workers exercise their professional judgement within the parameters established by ministry policy and the Child, Family and Community Service Act.”