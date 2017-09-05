China Investment Corp. cuts stake in Teck Resources to 10.4%, from 17.8%

VANCOUVER — China Investment Corp. has reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B) by more than one-third, to 10.4 per cent.

The Vancouver-based mining company says a CIC subsidiary has sold 42 million class B Teck shares, reducing its stake from 17.8 per cent.

China Investment Corp. has advised Teck that it plans to hold on to its remaining shares.

CIC executive vice-president Ju Weimin said in a joint statement that the state-owned investment firm has full confidence in Teck's management and is supportive of the company's direction.