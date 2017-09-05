Emily Carr University unveils new campus, Granville Island left with vacancy

VANCOUVER — Hundreds of students are starting the school year at Emily Carr University of Art and Design's new state-of-the-art campus in Vancouver, leaving behind its iconic Granville Island home of nearly four decades.

Construction for the $122.6 million facility on Great Northern Way began in 2015.

The university owns the new site, which is also shared in collaboration with the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University and the B.C. Institute of Technology.

Emily Carr president Ron Burnett says the site marks a new approach to post-secondary education that is collaborative and considers the technology and innovation required for the future economy.

The university was founded as the Vancouver School of Decorative and Applied Arts in 1925 and Burnett says the institution is proud of the achievements of thousands of its graduates over the past 92 years