Langley man charged in double homicide

A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Langley on Friday morning.

In addition to the two counts, Travis MacPhail, 21, of Langley, is also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

On Sept. 1, Langley RCMP were called to 232nd Street and 64th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after a man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his wounds.

Police have publicly identified the victims as Brandy Petrie, 34, of Burnaby and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey.