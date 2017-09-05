Langley man charged in double homicide
Travis MacPhail, 21, has been charged with murder in the death of Brandy Petrie and Avery Levely-Flescher.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a man and woman in Langley on Friday morning.
In addition to the two counts, Travis MacPhail, 21, of Langley, is also charged with possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, uttering threats and aggravated sexual assault. He was expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.
On Sept. 1, Langley RCMP were called to 232nd Street and 64th Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after a man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to hospital, where he later died from his wounds.
Police have publicly identified the victims as Brandy Petrie, 34, of Burnaby and Avery Levely-Flescher, 20, of Surrey.
A man was located near the scene and was arrested. Police said the homicide was not random and there is no link to other violence in Lower Mainland.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Hell no we won't mow': All-natural lawn sets off suburban showdown
-
'Huge green flash in the sky.' Video shows possible meteor landing in B.C.
-
Mother recalls the night her Nova Scotia 'dream home' fell into the ground
-
'I’ve never seen anything like this.' Aurora Cannabis weeding out global competition