PNE attendance gets a bump from beautiful late summer weather
PNE by the numbers: More than 720,000 people took in the 2017 Fair at the PNE; 150,000 crickets were eaten; and 120 chicks were born.
The annual Fair at the PNE saw a 10,000-person uptick in attendance this summer thanks in part to some beautiful weather over the past two weeks of August and the beginning of September.
In all, 722,466 people visited the PNE over the 15-day Fair, up from 712,367 people in 2016 and 678,193 people in 2015.
Attendance aside, some of the more interesting figures from the fair include the fact that 150,000 crickets were consumed in burgers and fries at the Gourmet Burgers stand; 500,000 stuffed animals were won at the various games on the midway; and 120 chicks were born during the Fair.
New to the PNE this year included a display from the Hockey Hall of Fame; Toyopia, an exhibition on the history of toys; and a nightly drone show called Norther Light Sky. The Summer Nights Concerts series featured acts like ZZ Top, Chicago and Huey Lewis and the News and the Gypsy Kings.
Here are some numbers on the 2017 Fair at the PNE:
107 – age of this year’s Fair
54 – number of Fair’s the PNE’s longest serving Fair staffer, Vern Frick, has worked
8-9 – number of hours spent by the average family at The Fair
5,100 – approximate number of items returned to the Lost and Found
150 – number of pounds of hats turned into lost and found on average at the Fair
Agriculture
360 – total participants in the 4-H auction
$33,500 – total number of dollars raised for the BC Youth in Agriculture Foundation at the PNE
120 – number of chicks born at The Fair
30 – yard dumpster loads of dung taken away from the livestock barns
260 – number of bales of hay eaten by the animals during the Fair
700 – number of animals on display at the Fair
Entertainment
22,500 – average number of steps in a Fair day walked by each PNE entertainment team member
300,000 – number of people who watched the Superdogs show
42 – number of dogs in the Superdogs show
860 – pounds of food consumed by the Superdogs during the Fair
5000 – number of hours of rehearsal for PNE shows by cast members
60 – years since Elvis played at the Fair
21 – number of headline artists at the Fair
7 – number of guest marching bands that performed at the Fair
6 – number of illusionists in the UNBELIEVABLE show
39 – number of years the Superdogs have appeared at the Fair at the PNE
Exhibits
5 million – value of the cars in the four-day vintage car exhibit
4 – number of Storm Troopers in the Toytopia exhibit
250 – number of items in the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit
Food
150,000 – crickets served in burgers and fries at the Gourmet Burgers stand
360 – kilograms of cheese used at Reel Mac and Cheese
12,000 – pounds of potatoes used at Jimmy’s Lunch
6,000 – pounds of onions used at Jimmy's Lunch
750 – gallons of gravy used at The Fry Guys
4,500 – chicken feet sold at Chicky's Chicken
51 – number of years Hunky Bill has been selling perogy’s at the Fair
75 – number of food vendors at the Fair
25,000 – pounds of dough used to produce mini donuts at Those Little Donuts stand
21,000 – racks of ribs sold in the RibFest area of the Fair
7,500 – number of Crazy Dogs sold
775 – pounds of potatoes used to make Wiggle Chips
69,000 – number of shrimp sold at Shrimp Boat
7,550 – number of samosas sold at Curry-In-A-Hurry
13,890 – number of lemons used at the lemonade stand
90,000 – number of corn dogs sold
125 – kilograms of fudge sold
2 – number of tablespoons of sugar in a large cotton candy
33,500 – number of cotton candies sold
30,500 – number of 16 oz. soft drinks sold
4,500,000 – number of Kernels popped at Canadian Kettle Corn
Games
500,000 – number of stuffed animal prizes won at all games annually during The Fair
19,000 – number of annual plays on the Playland Midway Dart Game
3,270 – number of bottles broken at the Bottle Break Game on the Playland midway
25 – number of cents to play the Quarter Pitch Game
6000 – number of Jumbo prizes given away during the Fair
PNE Prize Home
121,000 – number of people that went through the PNE Prize Home
1,600,000 – dollar value of the PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package
2,000 – average number of times per day a PNE Prize Home ticket seller says “Win a house, win a car”
83 – number of years the PNE has been giving away a PNE Prize Home
Rides
8,160 – number of times the Wooden Roller Coaster went around the track during the Fair
90 – number of seconds per ride on the Wooden Roller Coaster
218 feet – height of the AtmosFEAR ride
54 – number of rides at The Fair
