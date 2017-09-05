PNE attendance gets a bump from beautiful late summer weather

The annual Fair at the PNE saw a 10,000-person uptick in attendance this summer thanks in part to some beautiful weather over the past two weeks of August and the beginning of September.

In all, 722,466 people visited the PNE over the 15-day Fair, up from 712,367 people in 2016 and 678,193 people in 2015.

Attendance aside, some of the more interesting figures from the fair include the fact that 150,000 crickets were consumed in burgers and fries at the Gourmet Burgers stand; 500,000 stuffed animals were won at the various games on the midway; and 120 chicks were born during the Fair.

New to the PNE this year included a display from the Hockey Hall of Fame; Toyopia, an exhibition on the history of toys; and a nightly drone show called Norther Light Sky. The Summer Nights Concerts series featured acts like ZZ Top, Chicago and Huey Lewis and the News and the Gypsy Kings.

Here are some numbers on the 2017 Fair at the PNE:

107 – age of this year’s Fair

54 – number of Fair’s the PNE’s longest serving Fair staffer, Vern Frick, has worked

8-9 – number of hours spent by the average family at The Fair

5,100 – approximate number of items returned to the Lost and Found

150 – number of pounds of hats turned into lost and found on average at the Fair

Agriculture

360 – total participants in the 4-H auction

$33,500 – total number of dollars raised for the BC Youth in Agriculture Foundation at the PNE

120 – number of chicks born at The Fair

30 – yard dumpster loads of dung taken away from the livestock barns

260 – number of bales of hay eaten by the animals during the Fair

700 – number of animals on display at the Fair

Entertainment

22,500 – average number of steps in a Fair day walked by each PNE entertainment team member

300,000 – number of people who watched the Superdogs show

42 – number of dogs in the Superdogs show

860 – pounds of food consumed by the Superdogs during the Fair

5000 – number of hours of rehearsal for PNE shows by cast members

60 – years since Elvis played at the Fair

21 – number of headline artists at the Fair

7 – number of guest marching bands that performed at the Fair

6 – number of illusionists in the UNBELIEVABLE show

39 – number of years the Superdogs have appeared at the Fair at the PNE

Exhibits

5 million – value of the cars in the four-day vintage car exhibit

4 – number of Storm Troopers in the Toytopia exhibit

250 – number of items in the Hockey Hall of Fame exhibit

Food

150,000 – crickets served in burgers and fries at the Gourmet Burgers stand

360 – kilograms of cheese used at Reel Mac and Cheese

12,000 – pounds of potatoes used at Jimmy’s Lunch

6,000 – pounds of onions used at Jimmy's Lunch

750 – gallons of gravy used at The Fry Guys

4,500 – chicken feet sold at Chicky's Chicken

51 – number of years Hunky Bill has been selling perogy’s at the Fair

75 – number of food vendors at the Fair

25,000 – pounds of dough used to produce mini donuts at Those Little Donuts stand

21,000 – racks of ribs sold in the RibFest area of the Fair

7,500 – number of Crazy Dogs sold

775 – pounds of potatoes used to make Wiggle Chips

69,000 – number of shrimp sold at Shrimp Boat

7,550 – number of samosas sold at Curry-In-A-Hurry

13,890 – number of lemons used at the lemonade stand

90,000 – number of corn dogs sold

125 – kilograms of fudge sold

2 – number of tablespoons of sugar in a large cotton candy

33,500 – number of cotton candies sold

30,500 – number of 16 oz. soft drinks sold

4,500,000 – number of Kernels popped at Canadian Kettle Corn

Games

500,000 – number of stuffed animal prizes won at all games annually during The Fair

19,000 – number of annual plays on the Playland Midway Dart Game

3,270 – number of bottles broken at the Bottle Break Game on the Playland midway

25 – number of cents to play the Quarter Pitch Game

6000 – number of Jumbo prizes given away during the Fair

PNE Prize Home

121,000 – number of people that went through the PNE Prize Home

1,600,000 – dollar value of the PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package

2,000 – average number of times per day a PNE Prize Home ticket seller says “Win a house, win a car”

83 – number of years the PNE has been giving away a PNE Prize Home

Rides

8,160 – number of times the Wooden Roller Coaster went around the track during the Fair

90 – number of seconds per ride on the Wooden Roller Coaster

218 feet – height of the AtmosFEAR ride