Second-degree murder charges laid in fatal shooting in Langley, B.C.

LANGLEY, B.C. — Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after two people were fatally shot in Langley, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers were called early Friday to reports of a shooting and arrived to find a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.

Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby resident, and 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher from Surrey died of their injuries.

Investigators say Langley resident Travis MacPhail has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and also faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats and possessing restricted firearms.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team is also searching for clues in a number of other recent deadly shootings around the Lower Mainland, including the death of 35-year-old man in Chilliwack on Sunday.

They have identified the victim as Jose Torres and say they are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.