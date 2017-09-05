Second-degree murder charges laid in fatal shooting in Langley, B.C.
LANGLEY, B.C. — Police say a 21-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after two people were fatally shot in Langley, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says officers were called early Friday to reports of a shooting and arrived to find a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
Brandy Petrie, a 34-year-old Burnaby resident, and 20-year-old Avery Levely-Flescher from Surrey died of their injuries.
Investigators say Langley resident Travis MacPhail has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, and also faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, uttering threats and possessing restricted firearms.
The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team is also searching for clues in a number of other recent deadly shootings around the Lower Mainland, including the death of 35-year-old man in Chilliwack on Sunday.
They have identified the victim as Jose Torres and say they are working to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Police say they currently don't have any information linking the man's death to other recent acts of violence but they believe the shooting was targeted.