"The whole house shook!" Unearthly visitor lights up Kootenay skies

A flash that grew brighter and brighter, followed by a roar that shook the earth — just what was that mysterious object in the sky?

“Right now you can call it a meteor, a fireball or a bolide,” Derek Keif, an astronomer at the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre in Vancouver, told Metro.

Earthlings in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Idaho and Montana have reported seeing the bright object in the sky, but based on eyewitness accounts it appears to have ended up somewhere near Nelson, B.C. To those who caught the rare sight around 10:15 p.m. Monday evening, it certainly made an impression.

“(I saw) it fly over my house towards Nelson,” Greg Popoff described on Facebook. “Bright flash then a ball of fire breaking apart flying towards town. Couple minutes later the boom.”

Lisa Drinovz, who lives in Nelson, was outside grooming her dog when the meteor appeared in the sky.

“The flicker of light was amazing!! It was so bright it was like daylight for a second,” she wrote. “My husband said, ‘Holy crap!!! Was that lightning?’ And I said, ‘What else would it be?’ Approximately four minutes after that there was a VERY loud rumble. I honestly thought it was thunder. The whole house shook!!! My poor dog almost jumped right off the table - after that he was trembling horribly.”

Meanwhile, Laura Hyde, who lives around 35 km north of Nelson in the small community of Balfour on Kootenay Lake, saw, heard and very much felt the event as “a deep rumbling in the earth” that lasted for about 20 seconds At the time, it was quite frightening, Hyde said, especially after weeks of stubborn forest fires in the area.

“We wondered if it was a bomb,” she said.

Keif explained that if the meteor hits the earth, then it is called a meteorite (it’s not clear yet whether this one made impact). From some video footage he’s watched, Keif believes the meteor may have been a bolide: “A bolide is a type of fireball that explodes in this bright finale.”

Just like thunder following lightning, the sound of the meteor was delayed because the speed of light is so much faster than the speed of sound, Keif said. The colour of a meteor can give a hint as to its composition: this one's greenish hue likely means it contained magnesium.

By gathering eyewitness accounts of the fireball, the American Meteor Society has made a map showing the witness location and trajectory of the meteor. The society estimates the meteor entered the atmosphere near Boswell, B.C. on Kootenay Lake, and appears to have terminated at Meadow Creek at the north end of the lake.

There is a possibility that this meteor could have landed on earth, and for those who might be interested in going out to look for the space rock, Keif has some advice. Meteorites aren’t radioactive and pose no danger. They usually contain a mix of iron and nickel and are magnetic. And they’re likely of little interest to scientists, so if you find it, go ahead and display it on your mantel.