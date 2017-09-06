First Nations hopeful new B.C. government's pledges are more than 'hollow words'

VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders in British Columbia say they are hopeful the commitments being made towards reconciliation by the new provincial government will be different than the many disappointments of the past.

First Nations Summit Grand Chief Ed John says he is encouraged by Premier John Horgan's pledge to govern based on the principles set out in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and to incorporate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

He says the province's willingness to acknowledge the underlying legal right to land and title held by First Nations also gives him hope that the government's promises are more than just hollow words.

Horgan says true reconciliation starts with genuine respect and that all of B.C. stands to benefit by listening to the "knowledge of millennia" held by Indigenous Peoples.

Members of B.C.'s New Democrat cabinet and Aboriginal chiefs gathered in Vancouver for the fourth annual leaders' gathering.