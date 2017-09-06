NDP orders independent review of George Massey Tunnel project in Metro Vancouver

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's transportation minister says an independent technical review will be done to determine the best option for replacing a Metro Vancouver highway tunnel.

Claire Trevena says the congested George Massey Tunnel connecting Richmond and Delta along Highway 99 is a roadblock to a strong economy.

She says the review would consider whether the previous Liberal government's plan for a 10-lane bridge would be the best option or if the solution is a smaller crossing, a twinned tunnel or a combination of those ideas.

Trevena says the Liberals didn't have "buy-in" from regional mayors or from people living and working along the corridor, and that "social licence" is needed to proceed with any replacement project.

She says a timeline for the review has not been established, but it would consider technical work already done on the project that has cost $70 million so far.