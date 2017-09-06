RCMP say B.C. dump truck was unoccupied when it rolled into traffic, killing two

COQUITLAM, B.C. — Mounties in Coquitlam, B.C., say it appears that a dump truck was unoccupied when it rolled across a busy highway at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Tuesday.

Police say the earth mover rolled down an incline from a construction site and crossed over Lougheed Highway where it crashed into two vehicles.

Six people were taken to hospital with various injuries, two of those were fatal.

Police say the male operator of the truck and a female passenger in one of the vehicles were killed.

The BC Coroners Service says the man was in his 30s and the woman killed was in her 60s.

The RCMP says its collision investigation team is working alongside WorkSafeBC to investigate the crash.