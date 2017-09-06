The Rock meets with 10-year-old hero in Vancouver

The Rock is still the People’s Champion.

On Tuesday, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson – in Vancouver filming his new movie Skyscraper – fêted a 10-year-old boy who had saved the life of his two-year-old brother after finding him face down in the family’s pool.

The Rock invited Jacob O’Connor and his family to Vancouver two weeks ago after the story went viral about how Jacob saved his brother Dylan using chest compressions he’d seen in Johnson’s movie San Andres.

“I gotta shake the hand of a real life 10-year-old hero,” wrote Johnson on his Instagram on Aug. 25.

In a heartwarming series of photos and a video posted to the same feed on Tuesday, the former wrestling star greeted Jacob, his brother Gavin and mother Christa with hugs and a Wonka-esque feast.

“I told Jacob and his brother Gavin that when kids visit my movie sets, it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory because children get to eat all the chocolate and sweets they want and the best part is...IT'S ALL FREE,” Johnson wrote.

“Well someone has to pay for it, but it ain't me or the kids lol.”

According to The Rock’s feed, the 10-year-old was shy and nervous, but eventually started talking, laughing and smiling. Jacob wore a custom-made shirt with The Rock’s Brahma bull insignia on the front and a photo of Johnson on the back holding his two puppies after he’d rescued them from his pool.