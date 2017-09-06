What's making news in B.C.

VANCOUVER — BC FIRST NATIONS CAUTIOUS, HOPEFUL ABOUT CHANGE

British Columbia's Indigenous leaders say they're hopeful the promises of the fledgling NDP government are more than just hollow words.

Members of the New Democrat caucus and Aboriginal chiefs are in Vancouver for the fourth annual B.C. Cabinet and First Nations Leaders' Gathering.

Grand Chief Ed John said he's heartened by Premier John Horgan's pledge to govern based on the principles set out in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People and to incorporate the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action.

Horgan said true reconciliation starts with genuine respect and that all of B.C. stands to benefit by listening to the "knowledge of millennia" held by Indigenous peoples.

___

SOUTH OKANAGAN WILDFIRE BATTLE INTENSIFIES

The BC Wildfire Service is stepping up efforts to fight the Finlay Creek wildfire in the Okanagan Valley south of Peachland.

The fire has been held at 10-square kilometres since Tuesday but more firefighters have been sent in to battle what the wildfire service says is a challenging blaze due to smoke and the steep terrain.

Forty-seven firefighters, 10 helicopters and 23 pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the fire on Wednesday.

The province has also restricted access to all Crown land in the vicinity of the fire, which includes Darke Lake Provincial Park, Garnet Lake and Munro Lake Forest Service Road, so efforts to battle the blaze aren't impeded.

___

BACKCOUNTRY HIKER SAFE AFTER RESCUE FROM SOUTHEASTERN B.C. WILDFIRE

A helicopter crew working on a wildfire in the southeastern corner of British Columbia went to the rescue when a backcountry hiker encountered a wall of flames.

Columbia Valley RCMP said the hiker had been on the trail in Mount Assiniboine Provincial Park for six days and was low on energy and supplies when he realized he was in danger.

He activated his handheld satellite communication system to send out a call for help but had been airlifted to safety before a search and rescue team was even assembled.

The Mount Assiniboine wildfire was sparked by lightning on July 15th and the BC Wildfire Service says it remains active.

___

TWO DIE IN METRO VANCOUVER CRASH INVOLVING ROLLING DUMP TRUCK

The BC Coroners Service confirmed two people died Tuesday in a multi-vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam.

Six people were taken to hospital after an unoccupied dump truck rolled down a hill from a worksite, across the busy route and collided with several cars, closing the highway for several hours.

Coquitlam RCMP confirm one of the dead, a man in his 30s, was the driver of the truck, while a woman in her 60s was killed when the truck crushed one of the oncoming cars.

Coquitlam RCMP, the coroners service and WorkSafe BC continue to investigate.

___

METRO VANCOUVER CAR SHARE COMPANIES JOIN FIGHT AGAINST DISTRACTED DRIVING

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia says four car-share companies are joining its annual campaign against distracted driving.

The auto insurer says an average of 78 people die every year in distracted driving crashes and Car2Go, Evo, Modo and Zipcar are all helping to spread the message to customers that drivers need to take a break from their phones.

The corporation says this year's campaign will also feature new TV and radio advertising, airing throughout the province from Sept. 8 to Oct. 11, as well as digital and social media advertising.

It says police are ramping up distracted driving enforcement this month and community volunteers are conducting Cell Watch deployments to remind drivers to put away their phone when they're behind the wheel.

___