Communications professional to run as NPA candidate in Vancouver byelection

Vancouver’s Non-Partisan Association has chosen communications professional Hector Bremner as its nominee in the Oct. 14th civic byelection to replace former city councilor Geoff Meggs.

Bremner, a former B.C. Liberal candidate in New Westminster, beat out Glen Chernen and Penny Noble for the NPA’s nod at a nomination meeting Wednesday evening in Vancouver. He said he is particularly concerned about housing affordability.

“I look forward to a campaign where we can bring this important issue forward for our city,” Bremner said in a press release. “If I am elected on October 14th I will work with my fellow NPA colleagues to lead a meaningful dialogue with all Vancouverites to develop concrete solutions to our housing crisis.”

Bremner, a father of two boys, has previously worked as executive assistant to longtime Liberal MLA Rich Coleman (now serving as interim leader of the B.C. Liberals) and is a vice-president at Pace Group, a communications firm. In 2013, he ran as the B.C. Liberal candidate in New Westminster, losing to the NDP’s Judy Darcy.

The NPA also unveiled its slate of school board candidates, including former trustees Fraser Ballentyne and Christopher Richardson and political newcomers Lisa Dominato, Robert McDowell and Jorge Julian Prieto.

On Wednesday, Vision Vancouver named Diego Cardona as its council candidate to replace Vision Coun. Geoff Meggs, who resigned to serve as chief of staff to Premier John Horgan.