Critics call for inquiry into Port Mann Bridge financial oversight

The head of a government watchdog group is warning that the Port Mann Bridge isn’t the only B.C. infrastructure project that should be investigated for possible lax financial oversight.

“What happened on the Port Mann Bridge is simply an illustration of something that’s been going on for too long in the province, and if the inquiry is limited to one bridge, we may not get all the answers that taxpayers deserve,” said Dermod Travis, the executive director of Integrity BC.

During a press conference Thursday, Selina Robinson, Minister for Municipal Affairs and Housing, said the B.C. government may launch an inquiry into financial oversight during construction of the 10-lane Port Mann Bridge. The B.C. Green Party also called on government to hold an independent inquiry.

Robinson was reacting to the publication of a CBC report that alleged the contractor for the project was paid $150 million more than the original $2.4 billion “fixed price” to build the bridge.

According to the CBC report, several consultants who spoke anonymously alleged the extra money had been paid for what they believed to be an unnecessary “acceleration” of the project, which was only two months behind schedule. Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp.), the Crown corporation that managed the construction and administration of the bridge, denied the allegation.

“The former B.C. government had a certain way of making sure that their choices took care of their friends while making cuts to health care and education,” Robinson said.

Todd Stone, a B.C. Liberal MLA who was formerly minister of transportation, said he was aware of the $150 million worth of extra costs (known as change orders) added to the project as it progressed, but said it was his understanding the extra spending was not paid to accelerate the project but to resolve engineering problems and community concerns.

CBC received hundreds of leaked documents from both TI Corp. and KPMG, the firm that did much of the financial oversight for the project.

“The things that came out in the CBC article were things that people who had been following that project knew fairly well, but simply couldn’t prove,” Travis said.

Metro has previously reported on Travis’ and the then-Opposition NDP’s concerns about financial oversight of the massive infrastructure project, completed during the previous B.C. Liberal administration.

Those critics pointed to an arrangement involving Gary Webster, who was initially hired as the B.C. government’s authority representative to oversee work on the bridge.

There is no suggestion that Webster, KPMG nor TI Corp. engaged in any improper behaviour.

Speaking to Metro just prior to the May election, now-Premier John Horgan said the situation raises bigger questions about B.C. contracting out taxpayer oversight on public-private partnerships (P3) and private-sector design-build projects like Port Mann.

Metro requested comment from KPMG, but did not receive a response by press time.