B.C. environmental group calls for inquiry into "legacy of Big Money"

Following today’s throne speech, which promised a ban on corporate and union political donations, a B.C. environmental group is calling for a deeper look into the “legacy” of years of anything-goes campaign financing rules.

“If projects were approved, contracts were awarded or laws were created for the benefit of party donors, and not because they were in the best interests of British Columbians, those decisions need to be sent back to the drawing board,” said Lisa Sammartino, a campaigner for Dogwood, in a statement. “And the only way we can determine that is through a Corruption Inquiry.”

The call follows urging from another government watchdog group, Integrity BC, to hold an inquiry into financial oversight during construction of the Port Mann Bridge and other recent large infrastructure projects like the Sea to Sky Highway improvement and South Fraser Perimeter Road.

“What happened on the Port Mann Bridge is simply an illustration of something that’s been going on for too long in the province, and if the inquiry is limited to one bridge, we may not get all the answers that taxpayers deserve,” said Dermod Travis, the executive director of Integrity BC.

Travis was reacting to a CBC investigation that alleged the contractor for the project was paid $150 million more than the original $2.4 billion “fixed price” to build the bridge. The BC NDP have said an inquiry into the Port Mann is a possibility.