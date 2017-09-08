Is toll removal making traffic worse — or is it all in your head?

After a hellish commute Thursday, Lisa King admits she “had a rant on Facebook” about the effect of removing tolls off the Port Mann.

“I don’t mind paying extra for an easier commute,” she told Metro. “I didn’t mind paying the toll, it was fine.”

Removing the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridge tolls was a key campaign promise from the B.C. NDP, and crossing the bridge has been free since Sept. 1.

It took King an hour and 45 minutes to drive from Surrey to her job as a freelance photographer in North Vancouver, around double her normal commuting time. But she later learned an accident likely played a role in snarling traffic on that particular day, and she points out that the first week of September is always busier as school and work schedules restart from the summer break.

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation told Metro it’s too early to say what the long-term effect removing tolls will be. In an email, ministry staff wrote that many more drivers are “trying” the Port Mann.

Compared to the same period in 2016, traffic volumes were up by as much as 38 per cent during the busy Labour Day weekend. When the workweek started on Tuesday, traffic was 24 per cent higher than last year, and up by 25 per cent on Wednesday, the last day for which data is available.

Sandy James, an urban planner, said tolling the Port Mann and Golden Ears, while other crossing remained untolled, had the effect of distorting traffic patterns. It was an inequitable system, James said — and traffic volumes on the two bridges never reached forecasted levels.

“I think we’re in really interesting times,” James said. “When you took tolls off the Port Mann, I think we really see what resistance that toll had and we’re starting to see what the normal traffic is starting to look like on the bridge.”

For instance, pressure now seems to be easing off the Patullo bridge, an alternate route many were taking to avoid the Port Mann toll.

“As soon as the tolls was taken off the Patullo, the big (truck) traffic came off the Patullo and gave a better quality of life to residents and people who were using that bridge,” James said.

But like many urban planners and economists, James doesn’t think removing the tolls was the right move for a region that wants to reduce single-occupancy car trips and encourage more people to take transit. Instead, James thinks a road pricing system should be implemented across the region. It’s an idea TransLink is currently studying.

But, James added, more transit service needs to be in place to entice people out of their cars.

“Cars kind of get a free ride in our system, and it’s really people who are going on transit that pay part of the way for themselves,” James said.