B.C. Liberals remove Darryl Plecas from party after he takes role as Speaker

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Liberal party has kicked out one of its caucus members for taking the role of Speaker in the NDP minority government.

Darryl Plecas, MLA for Abbotsford South, took the Speaker position yesterday to the surprise of his party.

By taking the role, Plecas gave the New Democrats more breathing room in the legislature where they hold a razor-thin minority, with a one-seat majority with the support of Green party member votes.

Interim Liberal Leader Rich Coleman said Friday that Plecas betrayed his own party and effectively joined the NDP by accepting the Speaker's post.

In a news release, the party now says the Abbotsford South riding association requested to revoke Plecas' membership to the party, which the executive approved today.

Liberal party president Sharon White says Plecas had broken his trust with constituents and the party by taking the position after having repeatedly promised that he would not do so.