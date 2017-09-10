Vancouver byelection for council and school board shapes up

The nomination period for Vancouver’s by-election on October 14 is over and 28 candidates have put their name forward.

Vancouverites will be voting for one new councillor – to replace Vision Vancouver’s Geoff Meggs who resigned to become chief of staff for the new B.C. premier, John Horgan – and nine school trustees.

Then Vancouver School Board has been led by the government-appointed Dianne Turner for the past year, since the former B.C. government fired the school board last October.

Notable candidates for the city council seat include newcomer Diego Cardona for Vision Vancouver, communication professional Hector Bremner for the Non-Partisan Association (NPA), homeless advocate Judy Graves for OneCity, anti-poverty advocate Jean Swanson as an independent, and community advocate Pete Fry for the Green Party.

Five of the nine fired school board are running for re-election, including Fraser Ballantyne and Christopher Richardson for the NPA, Mike Lombardi and Allan Wong for Vision Vancouver, and Janet Fraser for the Green Party.

Councillor candidates

· Hector Bremner (NPA)

· Diego Cardona (Vision Vancouver)

· Mary Jean “Watermelon” Dunsdon (Sensible Vancouver)

· Pete Fry (Green Party)

· Judy Graves (OneCity)

· Gary Lee

· Damian J. Murphy,

· Jean Swanson,

· Joshua Wasilenkoff

School trustee candidates

· Joy Alexander,(Vision Vancouver)

· Christine Arnold

· Fraser Ballantyne (NPA)

· Carrie Bercic (OneCity)

· Ken Clement (Vision Vancouver)

· Diana Day (COPE)

· Lisa Dominato (NPA

· Janet Fraser (Green Party)

· Estrellita Gonzalez (Green Party)

· Jamie Lee Hamilton (IDEA Vancouver)

· Erica Jaaf (OneCity)

· Theodora Lamb (Vision Vancouver)

· Mike Lombardi (Vision Vancouver)

· Robert McDowell (NPA)

· Adi Pick

· Julian Prieto (NPA)

· Christopher JK Richardson (NPA)

· Allan Wong (Vision Vancouver)