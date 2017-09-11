Crews rescue 13 in northern B.C. stranded by rising river after heavy rains

KITIMAT, B.C. — More than a dozen people had to be rescued Monday after heavy weekend rains caused a river in northern British Columbia to overflow its banks.

The RCMP say search and rescue crews picked up 13 people in Kitimat who had been stranded by rising water levels.

Joanne Monaghan, a former mayor of Kitimat, measures rainfall for Environment Canada and says more than 15 centimetres of rain fell over a 24-hour period ending Monday.

Observers say the Kitimat River rose by more than four metres following the torrential downpour.

Rescuers also used a helicopter to search for other residents who may have been stranded.