Vancouver mayor completes China economic trip

Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson is out of town right now, traveling to Beijing, Shanghai, and this week, Sydney, Australia.



Robertson visited China to strengthen economic ties between the cities, with a focus on technology and clean energy.



The Vancouver Economic Commission (VEC) also participated in the trip, bringing with them experts on bio-energy, foreign trade, investment, and e-commerce.



“Exploring collaboration in emerging sectors such as clean-energy, bio-energy and e-commerce is key to growth for both parties and will greatly benefit Vancouver’s economy,” said Robertson.



The VEC signed several memorandums of understanding during the trip, including those with China Chamber of International Commerce, China-Canada Joint Centre for BioEnergy Research and Innocation, and JD.com International Limited, an e-commerce company similar to Alibaba.



During the trip, Hengda Vacuum Glass North America announced they are opening an office in Vancouver, creating 50 to 100 jobs and investing $12 million in the local economy.



Robertson is currently in Sydney, Australia – a city going through it’s own housing affordability crisis – and sharing lessons from Vancouver’s experience with the real estate market. He is also speaking on a panel about how cities can lead the fight against climate change.