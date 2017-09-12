B.C. man who created revenge website targeting ex-wife says he was provoked

VANCOUVER — A British Columbia man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife says she and her fiance insulted and taunted him in emails for years before he created a revenge website targeting her.

Patrick Fox brought 700 pages of emails, dating back to 2011, to his sentencing hearing in B.C. Supreme Court, despite Crown counsel Mark Myhre's objection that many were irrelevant.

Fox is representing himself and Justice Heather Holmes allowed him to go through the emails as she decided which would be admitted and which would not.

He argued that the email conversations show that his ex-wife Desiree Capuano mistreated him for years before she began to "lose this fight" and turned to reporters and police.

Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing Capuano through threatening emails and the website, which maligned her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.