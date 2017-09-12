Vancouver's proposed Airbnb rules need more teeth: Coalition

The City of Vancouver’s proposed short-term rental regulations will fail to get apartments back into the permanent rental pool unless platforms like Airbnb face consequences for allowing illegal listings to proliferate, a coalition calling itself Fairbnb warned Tuesday.

“We demand that this city, Vancouver, include a system for licensing, and if necessary, for fining platforms like Airbnb if they list illegal listings,” said Octavian Cadabeschi of Unite Here, a union that represents hotel workers across Canada.

In addition to Unite Here, Fairbnb includes renter and landlord groups like Vancouver Tenants Union, the SRO Collaborative and Landlord BC.

Currently, all rentals of less than 30 days are illegal — although there has been little enforcement action from the city even as Airbnb listings have proliferated through the city. At the same time, Vancouver is struggling with skyrocketing rental rates and a very low vacancy rate, under one per cent.

Fairbnb supports Vancouver’s proposed regulations, which would both legalize and regulate short-term rentals. But, the group maintains, they need more teeth in order to be effective.

In their currently proposed form, Vancouver homeowners would be able to list their home for short-term rental as long as it is their principal residence. They will have to apply for a business licence and pay an annual $49 fee to the city.

But the regulations would bar secondary suites, like basement suites or laneway houses, and apartments that are not the owner’s principal residence. Mayor Gregor Robertson has said the new rules could result in as many as 1,000 units being returned to the rental supply.

But other cities’ experience has shown that without platform accountability, the compliance rate will be very low, Cadabeschi said.

In a report published Sept. 12, Fairbnb outlines how San Fransisco adopted a regulatory framework similar to Vancouver’s. But over a 15-month period, just 15 per cent of short-term rental listers complied with the regulation.

Vancouver city staff have estimated the proposed regulations would have around a 25 per cent compliance rate. That’s not good enough, said Liam McClure of the Vancouver Tenants Union.

Fairbnb wants to see a system similar to one currently being enacted in San Franciso, where platforms like Airbnb or Vacation Rental By Owner enter into a legal licensing agreement with a city (in contrast to the legally unenforceable memorandums of understanding some cities have signed with Airbnb).

The platforms agree to retool their websites to only allow hosts who have complied with city regulations to be able to list on their sites. “Platforms should be fined for each day an illegal listing is advertised and…(could) lose their right to operate within a given jurisdiction,” according to Fairbnb’s report.

Requiring short-term rental platforms to enforce the regulations, rather than cities, is an idea David Wachsmuth also advocates. Wachsmuth, a professor at McGill University, recently published a report that revealed just how heavily Airbnb is used in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal.

In a previous interview with Metro, Wachsmuth pointed to the way short-term rentals have been regulated in Amsterdam, where Airbnb now automatically blocks any entire-home listing “once 60 days of booking have been reached.”

“In the absence of co-operation from the platforms, a city seeking to enforce an annual limit on 60 days of rentals would need to conduct 61 separate inspections to identify a violator,” Wachsmuth explained in his study. “Airbnb, on the other hand, can modify the online platform to disallow further rentals from a listing that has reached its 60-day limit.”