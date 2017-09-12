Vancouver sees increase in overdose deaths in August

Vancouver police are reporting a slight increase in the number of overdose deaths in August compared to July. There were 23 deaths from suspected overdoses and 449 overdose-related calls in August 2017, compared to 18 deaths and 568 calls in July 2017.

Overall, there were 46 per cent more overdose calls this August compared to the same time last year, according to the city.

The city also released overdose data for the period of August 28 to September 3. There were five reported overdose deaths and 102 calls that week.

The B.C. govenrment announced it is allocating $322 million toward addictions and mental health issues in Monday's budget update.