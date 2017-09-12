What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — MAN TAKES SAMARITAN'S TRUCK TO ESCAPE AFTER CRASH: POLICE

A woman in her 30s has been killed in a crash on Highway 3, just outside of Hope, B.C.

The woman died Monday afternoon when the SUV she was in collided with a highways maintenance truck, closing the busy route until early Tuesday.

The RCMP say the victim was a passenger in the SUV and the man driving that vehicle stole a truck from a Good Samaritan who stopped to help at the accident scene.

The truck was later found in Hope but a search continues for the man.

____

YUKON MAN FACES NUMEROUS CHARGES AFTER ANOTHER SHOT

A 57-year-old Yukon man is expected to appear in court in Whitehorse later this week to face a charge of attempted murder.

Lucky Alex Jackson was arrested Saturday, shortly after an injured 53-year-old man arrived at a health centre in Haines Junction, about 150 kilometres west of Whitehorse, for treatment of a gunshot wound.

RCMP have not said what may have led to the dispute.

They say Jackson is expected in court on Thursday and is also charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, pointing and discharging a firearm, and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

____

BILLS START ROLLING IN AFTER SPRING FLOODING

Many cities and towns in the Okanagan Valley will be seeking disaster relief following devastating flooding this spring and now the City of Vernon has added up the damage it says was caused by the high water.

Public Works Manager James Rice says a number of lake shore and riverside sites in the Okanagan city must be fixed or rebuilt.

He says the city will be seeking disaster relief totalling between $200,000 and $400,000.

Rice says Vernon is also examining how staff responded to the floods, saying it was a learning experience for the city's emergency operations centre and emergency response plan.

____

PREMIER WEARS RIVAL'S JERSEY AFTER LOSS OF BET

British Columbia Premier John Horgan was sporting a non-traditional look in the legislature Tuesday.

Horgan swapped a suit and tie for a New Westminster Salmonbellies lacrosse jersey as he made good on a bet with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy, the MLA for New Westminster.

Horgan bet that his favourite lacrosse team, the Victoria Shamrocks, would beat the Salmonbellies in the Western Lacrosse Association final, but the luck of the Shamrocks, and Horgan, ran out when the Salmonbellies took the series four games to one.

It means Horgan had to wear the Salmonbellies jersey in the legislature to honour the accomplishment of the New Westminster team.

____