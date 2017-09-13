B.C. Crown wants four years for man who created revenge website against ex-wife

VANCOUVER — A Crown prosecutor is asking a British Columbia judge to deliver a sentence of up to four years to a man convicted of criminally harassing his ex-wife through a revenge website.

Mark Myhre says Patrick Fox should be sentenced to two to three years for criminal harassment, plus six to 12 months for a conviction for illegally possessing firearms.

After accounting for time served, Fox would be incarcerated for two years less a day, plus three years of probation the Crown is also seeking.

Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his former spouse Desiree Capuano through threatening emails and a website that maligns her as a white supremacist, drug addict and child abuser.

Myhre says it is troubling that Fox truly believes these allegations, despite a lack of any real evidence, and that Fox insists the website is justified given how Capuano supposedly mistreated him.