Opposition B.C. Liberals table campaign finance reforms as private members bill

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Opposition Liberals took the private member's route to introduce a proposed law to reform campaign financing, including banning donations to political parties from unions and corporations.

Liberal attorney general critic Andrew Wilkinson says the private member's bill to amend B.C.'s Election Act is similar to a proposal they made in June, before the Liberals lost a confidence vote.

The idea never made it to the legislature because the NDP formed a minority government with the support of the three Green members of the legislature.

Campaign finance reform was a key election promise for both the New Democrats and the Greens, and NDP Attorney General David Eby says a law banning union and corporate political donations and capping donations by individuals will be introduced next week in the legislature.

The New Democrats introduced six private members bills seeking to reform the campaign finance law while in opposition, but the Liberal government rejected each attempt during its 16 years in government.