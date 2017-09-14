B.C. Crown won't appeal rejection of high-risk label for man who killed 3 kids

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Crown prosecutors' office says it will not file an appeal of a judge's decision rejecting a high-risk designation for a man who killed his three children.

Allan Schoenborn was convicted of the first-degree murders of his daughter and two sons in February 2010, but a judge ruled he was not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder.

A review board ruled in 2015 that Schoenborn should have escorted access outside of the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital where he's being held in Port Coquitlam, and the prosecution service announced it had applied to have him designated a high-risk accused.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge decided last month that Schoenborn didn't fit the criteria for the high-risk label, and while the killings were brutal, they were committed because of the man's delusional state.

The prosecutors' office now says in a news release that after a thorough review it has determined there is no legal basis for an appeal.