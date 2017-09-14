B.C. Greens reveal NDP meeting details

British Columbia's new Green MLAs appeared relaxed and grinning in meetings Wednesday with high-ranking members of the NDP government they're propping up in power.

The photograph, emailed to Green supporters late Thursday afternoon, was from high-level meetings of the Premier's Confidence and Supply Agreement Secretariat set up to oversee the Green-NDP pact.

The taxpayer-funded body, based in NDP Premier John Horgan's offices, garnered controversy and criticism from B.C. Liberals who argued its purpose was purely partisan, not public.

But despite Green Leader Andrew Weaver's assurances that all is tickety-boo in their governing alliance — by which his three-seat party's vowed to back the NDP in confidence votes — recent weeks have seen him lobby ongoing attacks on his pact-mates.

"To be sure, we will disagree on many issues," Weaver explained to party faithful in an email late Thursday afternoon. "We’ve already been strong critics of the NDP’s removal of bridge tolls in Metro Vancouver, their odd approach on grizzly bear trophy hunting, their continued use of cash-for-access events and other issues."

The photograph showed his party's two newest MLAs, Adam Olsen and Sonia Furstenau, smiling around a conference table with NDP Cabinet heavyweights Carole James, George Heyman, as well as Weaver and Premier John Horgan's chiefs of staff, and the Secretariat's executive director.

But eyebrows were raised this week when the NDP's first budget update since coming to power failed to include two key election promises, which formed a backbone of the party's "affordability" campaign.

Some social media commenters bristled that the government appeared to have caved to Weaver's opposition to a promised $400 renters' rebate, and $10-a-day child care — two key vote-swaying NDP pledges — as well as Weavers remarks to the Globe and Mail Tuesday that the NDP's "election commitments are irrelevant right now … they did not win the election."

On Tuesday, NDP finance minister Carole James told reporters in Victoria that "a reality for us in forming government is to make sure that we are having discussions with the Greens around where we may have a difference of opinion."

Weaver insisted, however, that the result was a healthier political discourse in a province marked by bitter, longstanding divisions after 16 years of B.C. Liberal majority.

"This collaboration … marks a new reality in BC politics, where we get things done by bringing together the best ideas," Weaver wrote. "Our campaign platforms serve as a starting point for these discussions, but it’s in this room that we find ways to implement the shared goals of our platforms.

"British Columbians are better off for it, because public policy can benefit from good ideas on all sides."

Weaver touted as successes of the "collaboration" the province launching a basic income pilot project, a fair wages commission that could delay the NDP's promised $15-an-hour minimum wage, and promised NDP legislation next week to ban big money from politics.

"This approach to government not only works, but is better for B.C. than the confrontational, antagonistic politics of the past," he wrote. "Look how much we are getting done.