B.C.'s new independent police investigator ran Nova Scotia's incident squad

VICTORIA — The new head of British Columbia's police watchdog agency is a lawyer from Nova Scotia with experience investigating the actions of police.

Ron MacDonald has been named the new civilian director of the Independent Investigations office, which probes all cases where police in B.C. are involved in a death or serious injury.

He previously held a similar role as head of the Serious Incident Response Team in Nova Scotia.

B.C.'s Attorney General, David Eby, says MacDonald has been a lawyer for more than 30 years and much of his career has been spent working within the criminal justice system as both Crown counsel and defence lawyer.

MacDonald told a news conference today that he will endeavour to conduct prompt and complete investigations into police-related incidents and plans to seek dialogue with communities who may interact with the police.