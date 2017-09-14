Armed Forces officer charged with sexual assault in B.C.

A Canadian Forces officer at British Columbia's only navy base may face court martial — accused of sexually assaulting a fellow service-member during training exercises in 2011.

Master Cpl. Dylan Lafeber was charged Thursday with one count of sexual assault, according to Military Police who enforce laws on Canadian Forces bases.

Canada's military has been dogged in recent years by criticism over sexual violence in its ranks.

"We take all allegations of sexual assault seriously," said the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service's commanding officer, Lt.-Col. Kevin Cadman, in a statement Thursday, "and investigate to determine the facts, analyse evidence, and when warranted, lay appropriate charges.

"This charge reflects that ongoing effort and illustrates the commitment of Military Police to protect the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces and to ensure support for victims of criminal sexual offences.”

The announcement came the same day the investigation service filed Criminal Code charges against Lafeber, a non-commissioned officer, over an alleged incident "during training" at the Forces' base in Borden, Ont. six years ago.