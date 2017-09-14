Delays expected at Commercial-Broadway as major upgrade work begins

Bus and SkyTrain users can expect delays beginning Friday at Commercial-Broadway station as major construction upgrades get underway.

The upgrades include a new pedestrian walkway over Broadway, a widened crossing over the Grandview Cut and an additional platform for Expo Line trains, according to a TransLink advisory on Thursday. Two new elevators and four escalators are also being added.

Construction will also impact drivers on Broadway as a steel structure to support the new pedestrian walkway will be installed beginning Friday. The work will require westbound lane closures on Broadway and the relocation (temporarily) of the No. 9 and No. 99 bus stops.

In addition, Broadway itself will be fully closed to traffic between 10 p.m. Sept. 29 and midnight on Oct. 1.