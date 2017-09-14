Delays expected at Commercial-Broadway as major upgrade work begins
A new pedestrian walkway and an additional platform for Expo Lines are among the construction upgrades.
Bus and SkyTrain users can expect delays beginning Friday at Commercial-Broadway station as major construction upgrades get underway.
The upgrades include a new pedestrian walkway over Broadway, a widened crossing over the Grandview Cut and an additional platform for Expo Line trains, according to a TransLink advisory on Thursday. Two new elevators and four escalators are also being added.
Construction will also impact drivers on Broadway as a steel structure to support the new pedestrian walkway will be installed beginning Friday. The work will require westbound lane closures on Broadway and the relocation (temporarily) of the No. 9 and No. 99 bus stops.
In addition, Broadway itself will be fully closed to traffic between 10 p.m. Sept. 29 and midnight on Oct. 1.
Signs and extra staff will be onsite to direct bus passengers to the temporary bus stops. For SkyTrain riders, access to the trains won’t change, but there will be some delays as the trains are forced to use a single lane to skirt construction.
