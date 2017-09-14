Friend envy can be motivational: UBC study

Feeling lonely is a common but also potentially useful emotion, according to a new study from UBC and Harvard University.

Researchers found half of first-year students believe their peers had more close friends than themselves, and a second survey found those students were less happy than the other participants.

“People can recognize that if they’re feeling alone in a new social environment, chances are, other people are feeling that way,” said lead author Ashley Whillans, assistant professor at Harvard Business School.

She carried out the research for this study while she was completing her PhD at UBC.

In fact, research has shown that believing others are doing slightly better than you can be motivational, said Whillans.

“These feelings are normal and it is OK to not fight these feelings. They may be helping motivate you to form new connections.”

Her study found participants who thought their peers had a few more friends than they did actually made more new friends throughout the year compared to the participants who thought their peers had a lot more friends.

Universities, workplaces, and even cities, could use this data to help newcomers feel more welcomed, said Whillans.

“Messaging around how other students or employees have navigated their social transition and acknowledging that it isn’t always easy, might be one way of improving the wellbeing and belonging.”