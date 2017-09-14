Vancouver health authority calls for immunization after mumps outbreak

Vancouver Coastal Health is encouraging young people heading back to university to get immunized after 13 new cases of mumps were recorded over the past month.

The health authority says there have been 80 cases of mumps since February, compared to 86 for all of last year. The average number of cases over the previous five years is 32.

Last year, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Troy Stecher was diagnosed with the contagious virus, while five teammates and a trainer all displayed symptoms of the illness.

“We continue to see mumps in increasing numbers, and these outbreaks will continue unless young adults between the ages of 23 and 47 receive two doses of vaccine so they are fully protected,” said Dr. Althea Hayden, VCH medical health officer, in a statement Thursday.

Mumps is a virus that causes fever and swelling of the salivary glands, located below the jaw and ears and under the tongue. In rare cases it can cause sterility, deafness and inflammation of the brain.

The virus is spread through saliva or mucus from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected person. It can spread through coughs and sneezes and by sharing food, drinks, cigarettes and by kissing.

Young people living in shared housing in close contact with others – like those heading off to university – are most likely to contract mumps, experts warned.