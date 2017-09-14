Lights, costumes, bicycles: Mass participation bike ride cruises into Vancouver

Thousands of brightly lit cyclists will cruise Vancouver’s streets Saturday evening during the second annual Bike the Night ride.

The event, modelled on Montreal’s Tour La Nuit (which attracts 20,000 riders), encourages people to dress up, decorate and light-up their bicycles.

“The combination of music, costumes, bikes, glowing lights, and thousands of people creates a very unique community experience,” Tracy Wilkins, special events manager of HUB Cycling, said in a release Thursday.

The event, which is expected to attract more than 5,000 people, gets underway at 6 p.m. at Concord Pacific Place (northwest of Science World along False Creek) and winds 10 kilometres through city streets, including over the Burrard Bridge.

Bike the Night is the second of two mass-participation cycling events held this summer in Vancouver. On Aug. 19, thousands took part in Our Cityride Vancouver, which looped from Yaletown through Chinatown and around Stanley Park and back to Yaletown.

Bike the Night attracted 700 people to its inaugural ride in 2016. Our Cityride was previously called the Dutch Ride and was limited to 150 riders in 2016.

In April, city council approved $250,000 to help sponsor the two mass cycling events.